Kokua Line: How do we report illegal vacation rentals in Kaka‘ako?

Question: Some of us owners here at our condo in Kaka­ako know of at least one unit that operates as an Airbnb. We understand the general manager of our building knows this and has not done anything to stop this. There allegedly have been four couples/guests staying in this unit in the last two weeks. They use our pool, Jacuzzi, etc. I know of two board members who are aware of this, too; however, no one seems to want to do anything to stop this illegal activity. Any suggestions on where I/we can report the owner running an illegal Airbnb? …

Answer: You should first report the problem to your building’s property manager and condominium board and then follow up with the Hawai‘i Community Development Authority, which has jurisdiction over the Kaka‘ako Community Development District and can impose administrative penalties for rule violations. A lag time between reporting is not required, but some residents prefer to give building management time to resolve the problem before notifying the HCDA.

“Transient accommodations (otherwise known as vacation rentals or short-term rentals) are currently prohibited in HCDA’s Kaka‘ako Community Development District, Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR) Chapter 217, HCDA Mauka Area Rules. The minimum period of time for letting an apartment in Kaka‘ako under the Mauka Area Rules is 180 consecutive days. This applies to the district bounded by Piikoi, King, Punchbowl Streets and Ala Moana Boulevard,” HCDA Executive Director Craig K. Nakamoto said in a statement.

Complaints to the HCDA may be submitted via letter, email or phone call.

Mail: 547 Queen St., Hono­lulu, HI 96813

Phone: 808-594-0300

Email: dbedt.hcda.contact@hawaii.gov

In the complaint, describe the nature of the violation, where it occurred (address) and any other pertinent information, including the dates of violations and the name(s) of the violator, if known. In this case, you provided the name of the building; Nakamoto said the HCDA would follow up with its management and condominium association.

The HCDA does ask Associations of Unit Owners to help verify violations, which can be difficult to pin down based solely on an online ad for a vacation rental, which may not publicly list the building name, address or unit number.

This reader’s question in one of several we’ve received about illegal vacation rentals in Kakaako, some of which faulted the city for not following up on complaints submitted to Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting. However, DPP doesn’t have jurisdiction in Kakaako and doesn’t typically forward complaints about buildings there to the HCDA, the state agency that does have authority, said Curtis Lum, a DPP spokesperson. He confirmed that DPP had received past complaints about illegal vacation rentals at the same building the reader mentioned.

The DPP has online tools to help identify whether a vacation rental is legal, and an online form to report potential violations, but those maps and tools apply only to properties within DPP’s jurisdiction, not Kakaako buildings. Learn more at 808ne.ws/strdpp.

Q: When will the Wilson Tunnel lights be back on? I have avoided that route and it is my preferred way to Kaneohe when I need to go there.

A: Lighting through the Wilson Tunnel was restored June 12, more quickly than expected, according to the state Department of Transportation. Power in the tunnel to Windward Oahu was turned off June 4 while Hawaiian Electric repaired two damaged overhead transmission circuits in the Koolau mountains. At that time, DOT said the repair work and the power outage were expected to last about two weeks, but Hawaiian Electric completed the repairs ahead of schedule, the DOT said.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.