Tech View: Watch your bone density and work to improve it

It happens to everyone. We get old. Part of that equation is losing bone density after the age of 30.

About a year ago, after undergoing a dual-­energy X-ray absorptiometry procedure, better known as a taking a DEXA scan, to measure my bone density, I was diagnosed with osteoporosis. I didn’t know what to think. I’m fit, watch my diet, get regular exercise, etc.

While osteoporosis is generally associated with postmenopausal women, men can also suffer serious outcomes with osteoporotic fractures, including high rates of disability and even mortality. According to Dr. Bradley Willcox, professor and director of research at the Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine, “about 1 in 4 men over age 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. Another 8-12 million men have low bone mass (osteopenia), putting them at increased risk.”

My primary care physician examined the images from my DEXA test and wrote a prescription for Fosamax, a standard generic that slows down bone loss. I asked him how long I had to take this. He looked at me and shrugged his shoulders.

His reaction didn’t fill me with confidence but nonetheless, I was ready to pick up the script at the Costco pharmacy. Then I had second thoughts. I don’t like taking pharmaceuticals if I don’t have to.

I realized I’d better educate myself and get a second opinion.

I called my former neighbor, Traci Potterf, a functional health practitioner and founder of Inner Genius Health. She referred me to a detailed blog post on her website that offers a thorough explanation of the root causes of osteoporosis. In it, she recommended “Bone Builder Pack,” supplements manufactured by a Canadian company called AlgaeCal. She also suggested taking vitamin D3 with K2, magnesium, collagen and more protein.

I spoke to Willcox as well for a third opinion. He said there was no harm in trying AlgaeCal for a year and if it didn’t help, the pharmaceuticals were there. He noted, however, that there was more to building bone density than just swallowing pills.

In line with Potterf’s recommendations he said, “You’ll need to consume lots of protein, exercise diligently and consider lifting weights.”

I told him I hate gyms, so I looked for alternatives and discovered rucking — walking with a weighted backpack weighing anywhere from 10 to 40 pounds.

The rucking route is nothing new. Coupling cardiovascular exercise with strength training, it’s been part of the military forever. To ruck, you can use either an ordinary backpack or get gear specifically designed for this purpose. (My pack is from a company called “Goruck” and it works quite well.) The main thing with a rucking pack is that it fits comfortably (it doesn’t wobble) and is sturdy enough to handle bricks, lead weights or whatever you place in the pack.

My regimen combined rucking (almost daily) with my supplement/vitamins and a “hard core” healthy diet.

It paid off. After a year (and another DEXA scan), my bone density shot up to 10% in my spine and 4.2% in my hips.

Is my scheme some kind of osteoporotic silver bullet?

“Your results were impressive, considering you didn’t use pharmaceuticals,” said Willcox, “but everyone is different. A stellar outcome isn’t guaranteed, but in your case, it worked.”

Is this program an option for women?

“Of course,” said Willcox. However, it depends on the individual.

Some women (or men, for that matter) might not be able to walk around with 25 pounds on their back. A general guideline is to start with 10% of your body weight and gradually increase the weight as your fitness improves, not exceeding one-third of your body weight.

While rucking may be effective for some individuals, it is not a universal solution. Results depend on factors such as age, baseline bone density and overall health.

Willcox emphasized the importance of ongoing effort: “What you need to consider is that it worked for you this last year, but you can’t rest on your laurels — or your okole.”

For younger folks, said Willcox, maintaining bone health is a “lifelong process.” The recipe is pretty much the same: a nutrient-rich diet with adequate calcium and vitamin D; regular weight-bearing and strength-training exercises and avoiding smoking or excessive alcohol consumption.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology and sustainability for “Tech View” and is the creator of fijiguide.com. He can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.