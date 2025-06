Swipe or click to see more

Vassilis Syrmos has been appointed interim provost of University of Hawaii’s flagship Manoa campus, starting July 1, while UH leadership conducts a national search for a permanent provost.

Syrmos steps into the temporary role as Michael Bruno — Manoa’s provost since 2019 — returns to the faculty.

Charles “Chip” Fletcher also will also become the next dean at Manoa’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, starting July 7.

UH President Wendy Hensel, who appointed Syrmos, thanked him for “stepping up to serve UH Manoa during this time of transition,” in a statement.

“He will continue to be a vital member of the leadership team as we navigate the many challenges and opportunities facing higher education today,” Hensel said.

Syrmos has more than three decades of experience in higher education leadership, including roles as associate vice chancellor for research at UH.

“These are difficult times for higher education, but also a moment to reshape and strengthen how we serve the people of Hawai‘i,” Syrmos said in a statement. “I believe in President Hensel’s vision and look forward to supporting her leadership.”

For the past 12 years, Syrmos has been the vice president for research and innovation for the 10-­campus UH System and a faculty member for the past 34 years.

Syrmos will serve as interim provost until a new provost has been appointed and he returns to his role as vice president for research and innovation.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve UH Manoa, one of the nation’s premier public universities,” he said.

Serving as provost until July 1, Bruno selected Fletcher as SOEST’s dean, stating that he had “truly distinguished himself,” among other impressive candidates.

Fletcher has served as interim dean since 2022, was previously the associate dean for academic affairs and has held a position as a faculty member in the SOEST Department of Earth Sciences since 1991.

He has also served as a special adviser on climate change and resilience to Gov. Josh Green.

“I’m both humbled and excited to serve as dean of SOEST—a thriving ‘ohana of brilliant, caring minds dedicated to research, education and service that centers the people and environments of Hawaii, the Pacific and our shared planet,” Fletcher said.

During his public presentation as a finalist for the position, Fletcher said he aims to maintain excellence in research and education at SOEST, supporting both scientific progress and community well-being.

He shared a commitment to advancing UH-Manoa and SOEST as a Native Hawaiian Place of Learning and ensuring the resilience of island communities in Hawaii and throughout the Pacific.

“My vision for SOEST is grounded in pilina — the deep relationships we build with each other, with our island home, and with communities across Hawai‘i and the Pacific,” Fletcher said in a statement.

“These connections are the foundation of meaningful science, impactful education and lasting resilience.”