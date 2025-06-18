Baldwin alum Aloy keeps Hogs alive in CWS

Wehiwa Aloy provided the pop and Zach Root pitched five shutout innings to lead No. 3 Arkansas to a 7-3 victory over No. 15 UCLA in a College World Series elimination game on Tuesday in Omaha, Neb.

Aloy went 2-for-4 with an opposite-field home run and a triple off the wall in center. The junior shortstop and Baldwin graduate drove in three runs and scored twice for the Razorbacks (50-14). Teammate Logan Maxwell went 2-for-3 with a two-run double, and Brent Iredale finished 2-for-2 and scored three times.

Root (9-6), Aiden Jimenez and Will McEntire held the Bruins to six hits. Two errors and a wild pitch aided UCLA’s three-run ninth.

“Great job by our pitchers tonight,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said on arkansas.rivals.com. “Zach Root threw 38 pitches (a) few days ago and threw 87 tonight and only gave (up) three hits, gave up a run. Aidan came in and gave us three good innings. … Just a really solid job by our offense, getting on base.

“Wehiwa got the big hit in the first. Gave us a little cushion. Went oppo and hit it really hard and then obviously the big two-out hit off the wall scored another run. Then they put him on, walked him to get to Maxwell and he fought off (a) few pitches, got him a breaking ball and hit in the gap, scored two more . All runs were driven in with two outs and that was the separator, gave us the opportunity to save our bullpen a little bit and get ready for the next game. Great job.”

Said Aloy: “Yeah, the wind shifted a little bit … I got it pretty good, put some runs on for the team.”

Maxwell said seeing Aloy’s first-inning blast gave the team a boost.

“Gave us a lot of confidence as a group. It was a big swing, especially in the first inning, scoring first. Building off of that,” he said.

Next up for the Razorbacks is a rematch today with No. 6 LSU, which beat Arkansas 4-1 in the MCWS opener for both teams on Saturday.

Dean West and Payton Brennan each went 2-for-4 to lead the Bruins, with Brennan scoring a run. Mulivai Levu tripled and scored for UCLA (48-18), which was relegated to the losers bracket after falling 9-5 to LSU in a game that was completed earlier Tuesday after weather forced a suspension Monday night.

A day after Gage Wood’s no-hitter over Murray State kept the Razorbacks alive, the Bruins made sure Root did not get another when West and Roch Cholowsky both singled to start the game. Root walked Roman Martin with one out to load the bases.

Root, though, escaped unscathed. He got AJ Salgado to line out and then West was tagged out on a straight steal of home with Brennan at the plate. Root struck out five, allowed three hits and issued two walks during his second start in Omaha.

Aloy went opposite field to the right field bullpen off Cody Delvecchio (1-4) for his 21st homer of the season in the first inning. In the fifth, he missed a homer by about a foot on his RBI triple off the wall in center.

Aloy’s younger brother, Kuhio, batted 1-for-4.

No. 6 LSU 9, No. 15 UCLA 5

The Tigers continued where they left off, beating the Bruins to complete a suspended game in the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The Tigers (50-15) led 5-3 when the contest was stopped Monday night following a lengthy rain delay before the start of the fourth inning. LSU scored twice in the fourth and added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Freshman Casan Evans (5-1) collected the win for the Tigers after taking the mound for the restart and allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts in 41⁄3 innings. Chase Shores was perfect for the last 11⁄3 innings to earn the save.

Jared Jones, who hit his 21st home run of the season on Monday night to drive in three runs, finished with four RBIs on 2-for-4 batting with two runs and one walk. Teammate Jake Brown was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and one run. Steven Milam had two hits and Ethan Frey scored four runs.

AJ Salgado was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Mulivai Levu was 2-for-5 with two runs and Payton Brennan drove in two runs for the Bruins.