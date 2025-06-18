’Bows land touted lefty from Horizon League

The University of Hawaii baseball team is adding a left-handed complement to its pitching staff.

Grant Garman, who made 15 starts for Oakland University (Auburn Hills, Mich.) this season, has accepted an offer to join the Rainbow Warriors in August. Earlier this year, D1Baseball named Garman as the Horizon League’s 2025 Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Garman, who is 6 feet and 185 pounds, had a 5.83 ERA overall, including 5.20 in 10 conference starts, this season. He has impressed scouts with a four-pitch repertoire: fastball that has touched 90 mph, curve, changeup and slider. He also can drop to a sidearm delivery to provide a variation to his pitches.

Garman was a highly regarded pitcher at Powers Catholic High in Flint, Mich., receiving offers from power-four schools.

“I went to Oakland because opportunity was the biggest thing for me,” said Garman, who grew up in a suburb of Flint. “I wanted to be mentally and physically ready to go to the next level, and confidence is a big thing in that. I believe me playing there has brought me confidence to play at a bigger level, like Hawaii.”

Garman recently pitched for the Traverse City Pit Spitters of the Northwoods League. He said UH head coach Rich Hill and pitching coach Keith Zuniga attended his summer-league game.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“I chose Hawaii because the coaching staff was very dedicated to me,” Garman said. “I feel when they’re dedicated to me, I might as well dedicate my career on them. I feel the development portion of my career is very important. I think Hawaii can get me to where I need to be. … I believe the coaches will develop me to be that strong and hard thrower.”

Garman might have been destined to pitch. His father, Dan Garman, was a right-handed pitcher at Michigan State and in the minor leagues. It was the elder Garman who believed his son’s baseball path would be better as a left-handed pitcher.

“When I was growing up, he made me a left-handed pitcher by doing a couple things with my left arm,” said Garman, who is naturally right-handed. “He made me a left-handed pitcher, and that made me love the game. He knew what he was doing. He knew left-handed pitchers are rare, especially back in his day. I think he did the right move.”

Garman said he does everything right-handed except pitch and shoot a basketball. He dribbles and passes with his right hand.

Now Garman is prepared for another adjustment. “I’m going from the closest Division I (program) for me to the farthest Division I from my home,” he said. “It’s pretty crazy, but it’s the right thing to do. … I know Hawaii is a beautiful place to be and the baseball (program) is pretty good. They’re always projected to win at least 30 games every year. I never thought I’d end up there, but it’s a great place to be.”