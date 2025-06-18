Dave Reardon: New AD Elliott has to figure out puzzle facing UH

It was OK for Matt Elliott to answer a couple of questions with “I don’t know” or “I haven’t started yet,” as he did Monday when he was confirmed as the University of Hawaii’s new athletic director.

Of course, that depends on the specific questions. And in less than two weeks, non-answer answers will be far less acceptable.

At 48, Elliott is significantly younger than his recent predecessors were when they took the post, until you get back to Jim Donovan and Herman Frazier in the ’00s, who were about the same age Elliott is now when they started.

He looks great on paper, with the only major hole being that this is his first time in the No. 1 seat as a college athletic director.

His next legit luau won’t be his first, so that’s a plus.

Elliott checked off the boxes of family ties to Hawaii and extensive experience at a big-name institution on the continent. We can debate how important those checkmarks are, but after meeting him Monday and a 30-minute interview/conversation, I’m convinced he and his wife, Alli, very much want to raise their 5-year-old son here.

How good will Elliott be as athletic director at UH? It’s my turn to say I don’t know, because I haven’t had a chance yet to see how many balls he can juggle at one time.

What is his job, anyway?

Fundraiser? Facilities developer? Hirer and firer of coaches? Supervisor of them, and a bunch of other unionized state employees? Better conference finder? Football schedulemaker? Advocate for student-athletes? Good corporate community member? NCAA rule-follower? Educator? Mentor?

The answer is “Yes.” And I probably missed five or six other things there.

“College athletics is about to enter a new era,” Elliott said Monday.

I’d amend that to this: “College athletics has entered a new era, where the only constant is change — and you need a lot more than loose change to move ahead or even keep up.”

I was surprised with Elliott’s answer when asked about Aloha Stadium.

“That’s a place where I have a lot to learn,” he said Monday.

He could start with a conversation with James Tokioka, the director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Tokioka was on the search committee and is on the stadium authority board.

Brian Norwood, the Radford and UH football standout who went on to a long coaching career, speaks highly of Elliott.

“Great guy,” said Norwood, who is in his first year at TCU after five years at UCLA. “When I first got there, it was during COVID, the George Floyd case and the Black Lives Matter protests. We had a lot of Black kids from South Central and other areas. How can I give these guys a voice?”

Norwood said Elliott worked with him on initiatives, including a panel Norwood served on that resulted in 91% of the players registering to vote, and matching players and youths as pen pals.

“There were lots of other things — feeding people, getting the kids backpacks,” Norwood said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Matt was right in the middle of it, very involved. It turned into a very educational time for everyone. … He’s an aloha kind of guy.”

I still think the Board of Regents should choose a lane regarding its role (or have one chosen for it by the Legislature, and who wants that?) instead of involvement in both selecting and approving this level of hire.

When I mentioned this to regent and former U.S. congressman and Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie, he reminded me that it was a search committee not a selection committee. But, in the past, that has been mostly semantics, at least in the view of the general public.

We did agree on this, though:

UH president Wendy Hensel led from the front on this hire. She put in the work, and she made the choice after consultation with all manner of constituents — everyone from students to the mayor and governor.

She picked from 10 semifinalists, each of whom she interviewed separately from the committee. When it got down to four finalists, Hensel’s list was the same as the committee’s.

“She was at the heart and soul of everything,” Abercrombie said.

From what we were told Monday, by various sources, the process was smooth and efficient, in stark contrast to recent transactions at UH.

When Elliott does get started, he will do well to emulate his new boss. It’s the same as the advice of one of the wisest people in sports history, who happened to make his name at UCLA.

“Be quick but don’t hurry,” John Wooden said.