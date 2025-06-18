Chaminade hires Brewster to coach women’s hoops

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Chaminade announced on Tuesday the hiring of Travis Brewster as its women’s head basketball coach.

Brewster was the head coach of Division II Chadron State (Minn.) the past two seasons.

He has compiled a 186-176 record in 12 years as a coach at three levels — NCAA divisions I and II and NAIA.

Brewster has also been the head coach at Saint Xavier (Chicago) and North Dakota. He was twice named the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year while with the Fighting Hawks.

Brewster replaces Michael Edwards, who resigned in May after three seasons. The Silverswords finished 6-20 overall and 5-15 in the PacWest last season.

17 from Hawaii colleges make the grade

Hawaii colleges placed 17 student-athletes on the College Sports Communicators Academic At-Large Team, released Tuesday.

Making it at the Division I level for the University of Hawaii were ‘Eleu Choy (volleyball), Josh Hayashida (golf), Tyler Ogawa (golf), Anson Cabello (golf), Dane Watanabe (golf) and James Whitworth (golf), Alana Embry (beach volleyball), Sarah Burton (water polo), Roni Perlman (water polo), Daisy Logtens (water polo), Jordan Wedderburn (water polo) and Varnika S. Achanta (golf).

Local student-athletes who made it at the Division II level were Blake Buonopane and Jack Yeager of the Chaminade men’s golf team, Anna Stucchi and Grace Talpash of the Silverswords volleyball team, and Hawaii Hilo women’s golfer Elle Otani.

To be recognized, candidates must be at least a sophomore both academically and athletically and have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50.