Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 85° Today's Paper

Breaking NewsSports Breaking

Buss family to sell Lakers at $10B valuation, ESPN says

By Amy Tennery and Rory Carroll / Reuters

Today Last updated 12:31 p.m.

GARY A. VASQUEZ-IMAGN IMAGES Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith reacts after being called for a foul during the second half in game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena, on April 30.

GARY A. VASQUEZ-IMAGN IMAGES

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith reacts after being called for a foul during the second half in game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena, on April 30.

LOS ANGELES >> The Buss family is entering an agreement to sell a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported today, marking the end of an era for one of the NBA’s most influential owners.

Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of holding company TWG Global, is set to take the majority ownership under the agreement which values the Lakers at $10 billion, ESPN reported, making it the largest-ever sale of a professional sports team.

Walter, already an established figure in Los Angeles sports, has existing shares in MLB team Los Angeles Dodgers and WNBA franchise Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lakers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The late Jerry Buss purchased the Lakers in 1979 and turned it into one of the most popular franchises in all of professional sports, winning five championships during their now-iconic “Showtime” era in the 1980s.

His daughter, Jeanie Buss, took over as principal owner after Jerry died in 2013, making her one of the most powerful women in sports.

Jeanie Buss will stay on as governor after the sale, according to the ESPN report.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide