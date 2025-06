On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Red Sox at Mariners 10:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Yankees 1:05 p.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Padres at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Padres at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES, bracket finals

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisville 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

LSU vs. Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

SOCCER

FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal 9 a.m. TNT 43/553 125

CONCACAF Gold: Costa Rica vs Dom. Rep. 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Suriname vs Mexico 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

TENNIS

Halle, London; Berlin, Nottingham (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP Halle, London; WTA Berlin, Nottingham 11:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

VOLLEYBALL: FIVB WOMEN’S NATIONS LEAGUE

Serbia vs. United States 8 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

THURSDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Yankees 7:05 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Padres at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Regional coverage (in progress) 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES, BRACKET FINALS

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisville (if necessary) 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

LSU vs. Arkansas (if necessary) 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS

Game 6: Thunder at Pacers 2:30 p.m. KITV 4 4

FOOTBALL: CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Montreal at Edmonton 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

Women’s PGA Championship 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA Travelers Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Women’s PGA Championship noon GOLF 30/216 86

Champions: Kaulig Companies Champ.*** 3 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

SOCCER

FIFA Club World Cup: Inter Miami vs. Porto 9 a.m. TNT 43/553 125

CONCACAF Gold: Trin. & Tobago vs. Haiti 12:45 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Sau. Arabia vs. U.S. 3:15 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

TENNIS

Halle, London; Berlin, Nottingham (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP Halle, London; WTA Berlin, Nottingham 11:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

VOLLEYBALL: FIVB WOMEN’S NATIONS LEAGUE

United States vs. Poland 4:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

Baseball, CWS: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisville 8 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Guardians at Giants 3:45 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Padres at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

THURSDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Guardians at Giants 10:05 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NBA Finals, Game 6: Thunder at Pacers 2:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM