Chuck E. Cheese closing Pearl City location in August

The Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Pearl City is closing its doors in August after more than 30 years in business.

Entertainment America Inc., operators of the Chuck E. Cheese at the Pearl City Shopping Center, notified the state that the closure would be on or after Aug. 10.

A total of 24 employees will be offered positions at the Kapolei Chuck E. Cheese, the company said in a filing with the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

“It is unlikely that any employees will lose employment due to the closure,” said Entertainment in the notice. “If so, they may be eligible for a dislocated workers allowance if they receive a determination of eligibility for unemployment benefits from the State of Hawaii DLIR.”

The Chuck E. Cheese at Pearl City Shopping Center at 850 Kamehameha Highway opened in December 1994, according to records, and is a popular place for birthday celebrations.

The Chuck E. Cheese chain has, since 2023, been renovating its restaurants to feature vivid colors, contemporary artwork, new arcade games, a jumbo video wall and an interactive dance floor, according to the website.

The closure of the Pearl City location leaves Chuck E. Cheese with two locations on Oahu — one in Kalihi and one in Kapolei.