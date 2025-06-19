Lifeguards rescue man, 27, during high surf at Sandy Beach

A 27-year-old man was in critical condition after lifeguards pulled him from the surf at Sandy Beach during a south swell this afternoon.

At about 12:40 p.m., lifeguards rescued the man after he went under several waves and did not resurface. They brought him to shore and performed CPR until he regained a pulse and began breathing on his own, Honolulu Ocean Safety officials said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support, and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

Earlier, at 11 a.m., lifeguards also rescued a 25-year-old woman struggling to swim back to shore at Sandy Beach.

EMS paramedics evaluated the woman, who had swallowed water and was exhausted, but she declined medical treatment.

Ocean Safety officials remind beach-goers to talk to the lifeguards before going into the water. They said surf at Sandy Beach around the time of the two rescues was 6 to 10-foot faces.

Sandy Beach is considered a high-hazard beach due to its pounding waves and powerful shore break, officials say.