Major Hurricane Erick hits Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY >> Erick made landfall on the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico as a major Category 3 hurricane today, potentially bringing intense rains and life-threatening floods and mudslides.

The storm made landfall around 5:30 a.m. local time in the town of Santiago Pinotepa Nacional, in the state of Oaxaca, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and higher gusts, according to Mexico’s national water commission, Conagua, said.

Scientists had warned that Erick, the first hurricane to make landfall in Mexico this hurricane season, could become the most intense hurricane along Mexico’s Pacific coast this early in the season, which runs from May to November.

Before reaching land, Erick briefly reached Category 4 status overnight. After landfall, it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.

The storm was expected to move inland over southern Mexico throughout the day with winds that could be especially destructive near its core, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Up to 16 inches of rain is expected to hit the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, according to forecasters.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Erick is expected to rapidly weaken over the mountains of Mexico, and the system is likely to dissipate tonight or early Friday,” the center added. “Heavy rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” NHC warned, as local authorities asked residents to remain vigilant.

Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Conagua gave a similar warning, adding that waves in coastal areas were reaching up to 33 feet high.

Local media and videos shared on social networks showed flooded streets in some of the main tourist destinations along Mexico’s Pacific coast, such as Huatulco.

Oaxaca Gov. Salomon Jara, in a post on X, urged residents to follow authorities’ recommendations and said shelters were available for those in areas at risk.

Mexican authorities have also been coordinating evacuation efforts for tourists in beach destinations, including Acapulco.