Oahu man accused of hammer attack on parents pleads not guilty

A 29-year-old man, accused of trying to kill his parents with a hammer, pleaded not guilty this morning to charges of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

London Opendack was arraigned in the Oahu Circuit Court and made his appearance via video teleconferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Judge Ronald Johnson ordered Opendack to continue to be held without bail, noting the seriousness of the offenses.

Opendack’s deputy public defender reserved argument for bail at a later time.

Court records say Opendack used a hammer to hit his parents in the back of the head on June 8 in Waikiki.

Johnson set his jury trial for the week of Aug. 18 before Judge James Kawashima.