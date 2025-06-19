Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, June 19, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Oahu man accused of hammer attack on parents pleads not guilty

By Leila Fujimori

Today Last updated 10:59 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM London Opendack, right, appears via videoconference with deputy public defender Evan Tokunaga before Circuit Court Judge Ronald Johnson for arraignment, Thursday, June 19, 2025. Opendack is charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack on his parents in their Waikīkī apartment

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

London Opendack, right, appears via videoconference with deputy public defender Evan Tokunaga before Circuit Court Judge Ronald Johnson for arraignment, Thursday, June 19, 2025. Opendack is charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack on his parents in their Waikīkī apartment

A 29-year-old man, accused of trying to kill his parents with a hammer, pleaded not guilty this morning to charges of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

London Opendack was arraigned in the Oahu Circuit Court and made his appearance via video teleconferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Judge Ronald Johnson ordered Opendack to continue to be held without bail, noting the seriousness of the offenses.

Opendack’s deputy public defender reserved argument for bail at a later time.

Court records say Opendack used a hammer to hit his parents in the back of the head on June 8 in Waikiki.

Johnson set his jury trial for the week of Aug. 18 before Judge James Kawashima.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide