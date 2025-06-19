Honolulu police arrest 3 in Kakaako illegal game room raid

Three men were arrested Tuesday after Honolulu Police Department officers raided an illegal game room in Kakaako and seized cash, drugs and digital gaming machines.

Officers executed a search warrant at an “illegal gambling room near Kawaiahao St.” at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an HPD social media post. They recovered 16 gambling machines, $5,222 in cash and drugs.

Isitolo Moala, 32, and Long V. Nguyen, 50, were arrested at 808 Kawaihao St. at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree promoting gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Nicholas James Rhodes, 38, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“They seized 16 game machines, over $5,200 in cash; they arrested two individuals; and they recovered illegal drugs such as meth, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana,” Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told the Honolulu Police Commission Wednesday afternoon. “We’re continuing to fight the fight against illegal game rooms.”

Kawaihao Street has been home to several illegal game rooms that have attracted violence.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In August, three men were arrested by HPD and charged by federal prosecutors after they allegedly robbed an illegal gambling operation on Kawaiahao Street at gunpoint.

Rogelio Tadeo-Burrows, 24; B.J. Bakol, 19; and Joseph Konno III, 19, are charged by federal criminal complaint with Hobbs Act robbery and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933 or use the online form: https://rb.gy/4066m5.