Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks at the State of the City address at the Mission Memorial Auditorium on March 18.

Watching the issues being raised with the Honolulu Police Department chief’s resignation and subsequent replacement, I think our current setup regarding public safety commissions (fire and police) having the sole authority to hire or fire a police chief or fire chief deserves a review. My thoughts are not an academic evaluation as an outsider, but rather, are informed by decades as a firefighter and a Hawaii Fire Fighters Association executive board member.

David Shapiro’s column, “The mayor’s power grab shakes HPD independence” (Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, June 8), was on point. The column identifies a mayor who is overstepping or testing established boundaries and “shaking the tree.” As mayor and being responsible for the public’s safety, maybe a little shaking is not a bad thing and will get people thinking and talking.

The fire and police commissions came into existence as solutions to address problems that were occurring at a specific time in history.

The Honolulu Police Commission was created in the 1930s to address the diminishing public confidence and support in the police department due to increased political influence on the police, rising crime, swelling racial tensions and pressure from community groups. The Honolulu Fire Commission was created as a solution to purge excessive and uninhibited political influences running rampant throughout the fire department.

For Fire, the creation of a fire commission of public volunteers to have sole authority to appoint a fire chief worked at that time and seemed to solve our political overreach issues. Later we realized it created other challenges and concerns for us.

As times change, we must adapt and address the current times. And change is necessary.

Public safety departments come with great responsibility, accountability and considerable liability. Lives are at stake, both the public and our firefighters and police officers. The mayor is ultimately responsible for all city functions, including the management of its public safety services. Public safety commissions do not take responsibility for the actions and outcomes of the public safety departments they impact. The commission’s responsibility is to oversee and evaluate the chief officer and hold that officer accountable for their management of the department.

It is not right to hold a mayor accountable for the management, actions and outcomes of our public safety departments when he has no control or input in who manages those departments.

In today’s supersensitive society for transparency and with the increase of political and ethical oversight, the days of brazen political incorrectness and uncontrolled unethical behavior are more difficult to get away with than in the past. The pendulum has swung too far the other way, and there needs to be a review of the rules currently in place for selecting public safety chiefs.

The mayor needs to be part of the hiring process. Maybe the commission’s function should be more of an advisory board to the mayor with department oversight and investigatory functions. Or possibly the mayor hiring a chief from a list of names submitted from the commission with county council’s confirmation. This issue is worth reviewing and discussing.

Bobby Lee is president of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association.