Letter: Dangers to democracy forge strong bonds

Arriving in front of the state Capitol on Saturday at around 11 a.m., our small group of friends witnessed quite a sight: an enormous crowd of people of all the racial and national backgrounds we have in Hawaii joyfully waving the very creative “No Kings” signs they had created. Both sides of the long street fronting the Capitol were thick with sign-carrying demonstrators.

Making human connections and expressing human solidarity in a time of anxiety seemed especially vital to the demonstrators: You were warmly greeted and hugged by folks you hadn’t seen in years. So, oddly enough, the dangers to democracy and human decency posed by Donald Trump, MAGA and ICE played a real role in bringing people together.

An old friend who was appalled by Trump, but somewhat allergic to political involvement, joined the demonstration and was absolutely inspired. He later asked, “When is the next demonstration?”

Noel Kent

Manoa

