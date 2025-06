University of Hawaii graduate student Kelly Truax, left, and undergraduate student Haley Currier work with a laser on a cilantro specimen at UH Manoa’s Pacific Ocean Science & Technology building in 2023.

President Donald Trump’s proposed 2026 budget request includes debilitating cuts to critical federal science agencies.

I’m a statistical physicist and engineer, a career made possible thanks to training funded by federal agencies. Budgetary uncertainty has already delayed grant reviews, and the proposed reductions of up to 52% would destroy my ability to perform critical research and take on new students.

From 2019-2023, Hawaii’s universities received over $955 million in scientific research and development grants, and small businesses in science received over $160 million from the federal government, supporting more than 1,800 local jobs. Cutting off federal funds to our universities and startups will end their role as an economic engine for our state and choke the STEM workforce pipeline, devastating our economy.

Hawaii’s economic stability depends on scientific investment. U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono must defend economic and scientific leadership by opposing cuts to federal research funding.

Andrei Klishin

Ala Moana

