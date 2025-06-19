Letter: Important to take high road in fight for justice

For the “No Kings” day of defiance I created a sign that urged people to have compassion, seek unity and peace, and to live with honor. Taking the high road is critical as we stand up for what is right in the face of so much disharmony in our country right now. Most of the signs, along with one very hilarious one, were clear about the anger, fear and hope that we all feel. And I understand the need to express those emotions. Anger can be a tool for taking conscious and positive action.

Following Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi’s model of nonviolence, despite the violence unleashed at us, will keep us on the moral high ground.

I’ve always followed Mother Teresa’s stance on participating in causes: I will not march against things, but I will march for things like peace, love, hope and right action.

Marianne Bickett

Mililani

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter