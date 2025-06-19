Letter: Southern Baptist Church oversteps boundaries

Thursday, June 19, 2025
The Southern Baptist Church has every right to impose limits on its members. It has absolutely no right to even consider imposing them on anyone else.
The U.S. Supreme Court finally — begrudgingly — admitted that gay people are taxpaying citizens. As such, they have rights, as a recent letter writer agrees — with seeming condescension — “if nobody gets hurt” (“Same-sex marriage does no harm; let them live,” Star-Advertiser, June 16). Too kind.
Thomas Luna
McCully
