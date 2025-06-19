Off the news: More preschool classrooms for isle keiki

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii will welcome 25 new preschool classrooms for the upcoming school year, bringing the number of classrooms added under the state’s Ready Keiki Initiative up to 117, with 25 more scheduled to open by August 2026.

The public preschool rooms offer priority to families with financial or other hurdles to accessing early learning, and give family caregivers the opportunity to continue work or education. Another benefit: creating new jobs for classroom educators.

Ready Keiki was launched in 2023, with a goal of opening 400 preschool classrooms by 2032.