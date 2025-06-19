Off the news: Two Russians arrested on isle in one week

Quite a coincidence: In two separate incidents, two Russians were recently arrested by federal agents for illegally being in Honolulu — a woman at Kaneohe’s Marine Corps Base last Thursday, and a man at Honolulu’s airport on Tuesday.

No official word on whether the two cases are connected. But note that he illegally crossed into the U.S. on April 26, 2023, about 5 miles from the San Ysidro Port of Entry; she entered the U.S. at that same San Diego port about three months later.