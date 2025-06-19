Editorial: Fulfill housing promise in Kapolei

Like a massive and complex jigsaw puzzle, Oahu’s long-envisioned “Second City” of Kapolei is being assembled, slowly but surely, as pieces painstakingly come together. And while the City of Kapolei has indeed emerged as a bustling hub, an adjacent 500-acre masterplanned community dubbed Kapolei West has failed to launch, despite decades of attempts. Let’s hope that finally changes early next year, with a groundbreaking that promises 750 rental apartments for low- and moderate-income households in an initial 17-acre subdivision.

If all goes well, this “Aloha Aina” subdivision would be built in four phases by Laulima Affordable Housing LLC, an affiliate of Utah-based The Wasatch Group: 70 units for low-income seniors, 180 units for low-income families and two phases totaling 500 units for moderate-income households. Timing of which units emerge first depends on whether low-cost state financing comes through by year’s end — but the aim is to start construction in February and complete the 750 units by July 2028.

New housing can’t come soon enough.

Just getting this chunk of the 500-acre Kapolei West underway would be a positive feat. Since 1991, this masterplanned community between Kapolei and the Ko Olina Resort & Marina has seen starts and stops despite a string of prominent developers, including Herbert Horita, Jeff Stone, James Campbell Co., China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd. and now Laulima.

News of Aloha Aina’s progress, as reported in Saturday’s Star-Advertiser, came just a few days after Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration announced it is seeking a private developer for an affordable-rental project on 15 acres of city land in Kapolei. The vacant site, eastward of the future Kapolei West, sits between Wakea Street and Kamokila Boulevard.

The city Department of Housing and Land Management (DHLM) has issued a request for qualifications for a development partner to build 600 to 800 affordable units there. The developer would gain a 75-year lease for the underutilized city parcel, which is surrounded by schools, parks, health care and retail services.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The upside potential here would echo the public-private partnership now underway on city land nearby: Parkway Village at Kapolei, by the Kobayashi Group and the Ahe Group, is an affordable rental community being built with recreation spaces and two preschools to be overseen by Kamehameha Schools.

Indeed, the city-sited projects and Kapolei West must go beyond mere bedroom communities — to also incorporate live, work and play components to minimize undue traffic burdens on congested roadways. Keeping projects on pace with efficient permitting, too, would help yield quality affordable housing sooner rather than later.

Dealing with bureaucratic delays is a notorious lament here. Even so, there can be silver-lining opportunities:

>> For Kapolei West’s Aloha Aina project, modern technologies in photovoltaic power and construction material are expected to provide tenants with the lowest utility rates of any West Oahu community — a definite plus given Hawaii’s high energy costs, especially in this hot and arid area.

>> For the city’s Wakea-Kamokila parcel, the chosen developer would benefit from transit-oriented development assets and/or tax credits; any such advantage must trickle down to affordability for renters. And of course, there’s the hope of rail itself easing commutes for Kapolei residents.

“With Skyline expanding this October to connect residents directly to major activity centers,” said Kevin Auger, DHLM’s director-designate, “this (Wakea-Kamokila) site represents one of our best opportunities to build transit-connected housing that truly supports working families.”

And as noted by Blangiardi: “Kapolei continues to grow, and we need to make sure that growth includes real, affordable housing options for residents.”

All these many decades, that has been government’s longstanding promise to the people of Hawaii, many still desperate for truly affordable housing. It’s a promise that must be kept, and fully realized, on Oahu’s Ewa Plain.