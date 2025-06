Friends of Haiku Stairs has brought an appeal in an attempt to prevent the removal of the World War II-era staircase, above, popularly known as the “Stairway to Heaven.”

To save a World War II-era mountainside staircase marked for removal by the City and County of Honolulu, the Friends of Haiku Stairs has brought an appeal to overturn a 2024 State Historic Preservation Division approval that allowed the city’s demolition plan to proceed.

SHPD, an office under the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, became part of the city’s years-long process to seek removal of the 664 steel stair modules that comprise the “Stairway to Heaven” above Kaneohe.

Filed in 1st Circuit Court on June 12, the Friends’ appeal follows the Hawaii Historic Places Review Board’s inability on May 15 “to unanimously agree” to overturn SHPD’s prior approval, according to Justin Scorza, the group’s vice president.

“We needed a unanimous decision from all four members,” he told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, “but they weren’t able to reach a unanimous decision.”

Namely, the Friends’ appeal requests the court “overturn SHPD’s concurrence and permanently enjoin the demolition project.”

It’s the third legal action the group has filed over the city’s planned removal of the Haiku Stairs, he said. “It’s just the next logical step in our ongoing process to challenge SHPD’s approval of the city’s demolition plans,” Scorza added.

The Mayor’s office contests the Friends’ latest legal maneuver.

“Appeals from the Hawaii Historic Places Review Board go to the governor of the State of Hawaii, not to Circuit Court,” Ian Scheuring, the mayor’s deputy communications director, said in a statement. “We are confident that the court does not have jurisdiction over this case, and we expect this lawsuit to be dismissed.”

Scheuring asserted “the city will be filing a motion to dismiss” the appeal.

The Friends’ appeal requests the court “require SHPD to correct the faulty procedures by which the April 9, 2024, concurrence was rendered, including by requiring the city to “conduct a full historical and archaeological survey of the entire project area, inclusive of Coast Guard-era structures and helicopter staging area,” the appeal states.

The group’s appeal also asks the court to find that “the city made good-faith efforts over a reasonable period of time to work with Friends and any other interested parties to explore preservation options and carry-out the originally-­selected (environmental impact statement) proposal to open the Stairs for managed access.”

“If, after such good-faith efforts, the city desires to continue with demolition, the city must adequately explain why both preservation of the Stairs and managed access are infeasible,” the appeal states.

Scorza said the state constitution “requires SHPD to concur on the demolition of any property that’s over 50 years old.”

The Friends’ latest legal action arose out of an April 9, 2024, letter sent by SHPD to the city Department of Design and Construction.

In that letter, the appeal asserts “SHPD concurred with DDC’s determination of ‘effect, with proposed mitigation commitments’ for removal of the Haiku Stairs, and SHPD notified DDC that the project may proceed.”

This concurrence, the Friends’ appeal argues, “departed from SHPD’s initial mitigation preference of preservation and restoration without explanation.”

In a March 14, 2019, letter to the city, SHPD stated its office “strives to preserve Hawaii’s historic resources and the SHPD’s preferred alternative would be to keep the Haiku Stairs and apply the Secretary of Interior Standards to restore damaged sections of the stairs.”

In its April 9 concurrence letter, the appeal asserts “SHPD mistakenly described architectural recordation of all removed stair modules and preservation of associated structures in the form of avoidance as the previously agreed-upon mitigation for the full removal of the Haiku Stairs.”

The appeal states SHPD’s April 9 concurrence letter was “also deficient in it failed to explain whether SHPD properly considered the feasibility of preservation; justify abandonment of SHPD’s previous stated preference that the Stairs be preserved; demonstrate that SHPD considered evidence provided by interested parties, including the Friends and Historic Hawaii’s Foundation on the feasibility and desirability of preservation; address how the historic preservation covenant…affected the city’s proposal; and require the city to conduct adequate historic and archaeological surveys of the full project area.”

Since 2021, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu City Council have favored a plan to permanently remove the structure that over the years has switched ownership between the Coast Guard, the Board of Water Supply and ultimately the city.

In 2022 the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation became the new steward of what for years was a legally accessible staircase but which has, of late, become restricted property.

Demolition of the metal staircase — first built by the Navy as a wooden ladder system for communications equipment access in the 1940s and later replaced by metal stairs with railings that steeply work their way to the top of Haiku Valley and the Koolau mountain range — was supposed to begin at the end of 2022.

After further delays, the city’s plan to tear down Haiku Stairs began in earnest last year. But on July 3, 2024, the state Intermediate Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction brought by the Friends, which forced the city to stop its $2.6 million demolition job on the former Windward Oahu hiking spot.

“They’re prohibited from doing anything,” Scorza asserted.

The court’s ruling did allow the city to remove stairs that its contractor, The Nakoa Cos., had detached on both sides of the Koolau range.

The Blangiardi administration — which called for the Haiku Stairs’ removal due to public safety concerns, city liability costs, trespassing and disturbances to nearby residents in Haiku Valley — previously stated ongoing legal challenges would not permanently halt the city’s demolition project.

The latest work — to be done via a Hughes 500D helicopter and roughly a half-dozen ground workers set to hoist hundreds of steel stair modules off the ridgeline above the H-3 freeway — was expected to be completed by October 2024, weather permitting.