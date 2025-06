Christine Song looks at Korean War photos on display at Honolulu Hale’s Lane Gallery on Tuesday. She was 3 years old when the conflict began and remembers looking for a place to hide when North Korean artillery pounded her neighborhood.

Christine Song was just 3 years old when the Korean War began. Her memories are hazy, but there’s one that sticks out prominently: looking for a place to hide as North Korean artillery pounded her neighborhood.

She reflected on those memories Tuesday as she looked at a photo exhibition at Honolulu Hale’s Lane Gallery of Korean War photos. Song, who now calls Hawaii home, said it was moving to see the images, which depicted American and South Korean troops as well as Korean civilian caught up the fighting.

The gallery, marking the 75th anniversary of the conflict, includes images captured by both war correspondents and military personnel, including several that have never been publicly displayed. Among them is a photo of Adm. Sohn Won-il, South Korea’s first chief of naval operations, in Honolulu learning about the U.S. Navy’s shipyards and vessel repair as he worked to build and run his young nation’s fledgling navy.

It’s a reminder of the unique ways the histories of Korea and Hawaii are intertwined.

The exhibition is being put on by the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council Hawaii Chapter and the Honolulu Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts in coordination with the Republic of Korea Naval History & Archive Department and the War Memorial Museum of Korea.

“This exhibit is not just a commemoration of history — it’s a tribute to the courage, unity, and humanity that transcended the battlefield,” said Bong-Yong Park, president of PUAC Hawaii Chapter. “We hope each photo serves as a moment of reflection and recognition for all who served and those still impacted by the war’s legacy.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Korean War is sometimes called the “Forgotten War” due to it taking place between World War II, a triumphant national victory, and the Vietnam War, a long and deeply divisive conflict that reshaped American policy and culture. But the conflict changed the course of world history and its impacts are still felt today around the world. There was never a formal peace treaty, meaning the conflict officially never ended.

When the Soviet-backed North Korea invaded the American-backed South, American troops deployed to repel the invasion. Among them were 25,000 from Hawaii. Many of the young men from Hawaii knew little about Korea, though the islands had already played an important role.

During Japan’s Imperial rule of Korea, Hawaii become a hub for the Korean independence movement as revolutionaries made plans for the expulsion of their occupiers and what might come next. Syngman Rhee, a controversial Korean revolutionary and Honolulu entrepreneur, returned from exile after World War II to become South Korea’s first president.

Robert Imose, the president of the Korean War Veterans Association Hawaii Chapter, said that “it seems like only yesterday, but 75 years ago, and just five years after (World War II), American soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, were again thrown into a sudden war. They responded to the call of the nation to fight for people they never knew or met.”

By the time fighting stopped after an armistice in 1953, 407 Hawaii residents died in combat, 923 were seriously wounded and 48 remained missing in action. Four received the Medal of Honor, the highest award a U.S. service member can receive. Imose said that “we must honor and remember these men who never came home, and we did not forget the Korean people, who have never forgotten us.”

The exhibit is on display in Honolulu Hale’s Lane Gallery and is open to the public. It will remain on display until June 22.