Kokua Line: Can we enroll kids in public preschool?

Question: I saw in the news as well as the Honolulu Star-Advertiser lead local story Wednesday about 50 additional public preschools to open over the next two school years under the Ready Keiki Initiative. The article named one school (Kalihi Elementary) with a preschool. Where will the other preschools be located (is there a schedule of what/where the schools will be)? What will be the requirements to attend and where can we get registration information?

Answer: Go to earlylearning.hawaii.gov, the website of the state Executive Office on Early Learning, for links to a list and map of Department of Education schools that will participate in the Public Pre-Kindergarten Program in the 2025-26 school year and information about the program’s expected expansion beyond that. You’ll also find links to information about who is eligible, who receives priority for this no-fee enrollment and how to apply online. Applications opened in March for the 2025-26 school year.

Children must be age 3 or 4 on or before July 31 of the school year for which they apply. For the 2025–2026 school year, children born on or between Aug. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2022, are eligible, the website says.

It says priority for enrollment is given to children whose living situations include one or more of the following factors:

>> “Children who are eligible for special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) and whose Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) is determined as general education;

>> “Children who are English as a second language learners;

>> “Children in foster care;

>> “Children who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing;

>> “Families with Gross Family Income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and/or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP);

>> “Children who are experiencing at-risk situations which may impact their learning and development.”

Annual FPG in Hawaii for 2025 is $72,960 for a family of two; $110,940 for a family of four; and $148,920 for a family of six, according to the website, which also lists the income cutoff for other family sizes.

Prioritized enrollment is offered from March 3 to July 1, after which offers of enrollment are extended to children outside the priority categories, if space is available, the website says.

Q: Auwe! I tried to redeem my HawaiianMiles for Foodland gift cards and Hawaiian’s chat feature indicated I could and then all of a sudden I couldn’t. I was in the middle of my order!

A: Due to high demand, the inventory of gift cards for some of Hawaiian Airlines’ partners ran out ahead of the June 30 date posted on the airline’s website; the redemption option for those particular businesses was turned off Tuesday afternoon, an airline spokesperson said.

The airline has updated portions of its website, which as of late Wednesday afternoon said, “Redemptions of HawaiianMiles for Foodland, Hele, and Kono’s Restaurant gift cards have ended as of June 17, 2025. Redemptions of HawaiianMiles for Boyd Points, Koa Pancake House, Maui Jim, and The Alley Restaurant gift cards ends on June 30, 2025, or while supplies last.”

Hawaiian Airline’s loyalty program is changing as the airline prepares to launch a combined loyalty program with Alaska Airlines, which bought Hawaiian last year. For updates, see 808ne.ws/airmiles.

Mahalo

This is late but I want to thank the dad who was out celebrating Father’s Day with his family but still took the time to help me when I locked my keys in my car on Sunday. His little kids saw him help a kupuna in need, with care and kindness. I wished him Happy Father’s Day but didn’t get his name. I hope the family enjoyed their picnic! — A kupuna

