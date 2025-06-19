Maui vacation rental bill again draws supporters, opponents

Maui County Council members heard another full day of testimony Wednesday for and against a proposal to convert 6,100 vacation rentals in Maui “apartment districts” into long-term housing, but recessed with plans for a third and fourth hearing.

Some 235 people signed up to testify before the Housing and Land Use Committee when it first met to consider Bill 9 on June 9 and another 69 testified Wednesday.

But more than 100 others still have not gotten the chance to voice their opinions even after Wednesday’s session was extended by an hour, to 5:30 p.m.

So the committee now plans to resume at 9 a.m. Monday and again at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Bill 9 would “revert” all apartment district properties to long-term residential use, according to the bill, and would remove the exception for transient vacation rental units built or approved before 1989.

If approved by the full Council, it would take effect in West Maui by July 1, 2028.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The units represent less than half of Maui’s estimated 13,000 legal, short-term vacation rentals.

Most of the testimony in support of or opposition to Bill 9 reflected similar arguments made at the initial committee hearing June 9.

Several owners and managers said that their units are old, in need of maintenance and too small or expensive for local residents to want to live in or afford to cover the mortgage, insurance, association fees and other costs.

As a result, they insisted that only out-of-state buyers would purchase their units if they were converted — or current owners will hang on to them to use as personal, part-time vacation homes, meaning they’ll sit empty much of the year.

As a result, several opponents insisted that converting the short-term rentals into long-term housing would not accomplish Mayor Richard Bissen’s goal of providing more housing for residents — a situation that was exacerbated by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that killed 102 people and destroyed 3,500 homes.

Many supporters of Bill 9 bristled at being told how much they can afford, where they should live and what kind of housing they would live in.

Some sarcastically asked if the aging units in need of maintenance are marketed that way to tourists.

And they pushed back on the idea that untold numbers of local workers employed by Maui’s short-term vacation rental industry will lose their jobs, countering that the units will still need plumbers, electricians and others to maintain them.

Owners and managers of some vacation rental sites urged the county to instead clamp down on vacation rentals in residential areas, exempt their individual properties or build new housing instead — which prompted debate on the availability of both buildable land on Maui and access to fresh water to support new housing on an island that frequently experiences drought conditions in certain areas.

Several supporters of Bill 9 also pointed to the higher water use among short-term rental units in West Maui compared to long-term housing.

David Louie, Hawaii’s former attorney general turned Airbnb lobbyist, said Bill 9 violates both the state and U.S. Constitutions and predicted it would be overturned after a likely legal challenge, calling it an “unconstitutional taking” of private property without just compensation.

But supporters of Bill 9 like Kuhio Lewis — CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which helped find long-term housing for fire survivors — applauded Bissen’s goal to provide housing for local residents, especially Native Hawaiians.

“What our community is looking for right now is leadership,” Lewis told all nine Council members who make up the Housing and Land Use Committee.

More than half of Hawaiians now live out of state, primarily because of the high cost of housing, Lewis said.

“Our people are fighting to survive and bold steps are needed to reverse course,” he said. “This should have been addressed a long time ago.”

He called the fate of Bill 9 an “important moment in history.”

The law requiring the conversion from short-term to long-term housing, if approved by the full Council, would not begin until 2028 and Lewis encouraged the committee to begin by phasing out units in “areas of less impact” and somehow figuring out how to ensure they’re used for local residents — ideas that got the attention of several Council members.

Opponents of Bill 9 again pointed out the economic impact of phasing out the 6,100 units and said their value has fallen ever since Bissen proposed the conversion last year.

Several said they have received no purchase offers — either from local residents or out-of-state investors frightened away because they might not be able to use the units as short-term rentals.

Critics of Bill 9 repeatedly pointed to economic forecasts cited in a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization study in April that predicted losses of jobs, property taxes and visitors among other negative economic effects of Bill 9.

At Bill 9’s first hearing, Bissen said the UHERO report does not tell the “full story” of the ongoing departures of Maui families, kupuna, local knowledge and critical workers such as teachers and firefighters, in addition to forcing children to grow up somewhere other than Maui.

He argued that short-term rentals have helped exacerbate Maui’s housing shortage and have been banned in places like London, Los Angeles and New York.

At the same time, Bissen said, “we cannot build fast enough.”

Bill 9, by contrast, will “make immediate progress, not years down the line,” he said.

Bissen previously told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the county budget can absorb some of the economic impacts, such as the loss of tax revenue.