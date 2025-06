Outgoing Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan attended his last meeting with the Honolulu Police Commission at HPD Headquarters on Wednesday. Logan will retire June 30.

The Honolulu Police Commission selected Rade K. Vanic to serve as interim Honolulu police chief Wednesday, ignoring Mayor Rick Blan­gi­ardi’s move to replace Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan with his handpicked successor.

Vanic, the deputy chief in charge of the department’s administrative operations, was unanimously selected by the seven-member commission to replace Logan, who retires at the end of the month.

Vanic also served as interim chief for nearly a year when Susan Ballard retired in June 2021. He will start as interim chief July 16 and will apply for the permanent job. Vanic took himself out of the running to replace Ballard when he served as interim chief after her retirement.

Speaking during his five-minute allotment of time before commissioners Wednesday, Vanic said he is “deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our community.”

“I understand the need for stable, experienced, steady guidance during this critical time,” Vanic said. “I love this department. I care about the men and women of this department and the people of this community.”

Logan’s last day in the office is June 30. He officially retires from city service Aug. 1. Blangiardi declined comment.

Commissioners elected to follow the city charter and name the next-highest ranking officer to serve as the interim leader while the search for the city’s 13th chief is underway.

They did not follow Blangiardi’s recommendation to name Hawaii island police Chief Benjamin T. Moszkowicz the interim chief while he applies for the permanent job.

Commissioners questioned the wisdom of putting the department through two leadership transitions.

“Why would we do that? If the current leader steps down, you don’t invent a new process to search for an interim chief,” said commissioner Doug Chin, a former state attorney general, who noted that following the “wisdom of the charter” is the most efficient path forward.

Chin also pointed out that the strategic plan put in place by Logan, Vanic and the HPD leadership team was adopted by the commission with no objections.

Vanic can run the department while the selection process plays out, commissioners said.

Commission Chair Kenneth Silva thanked the seven applicants who delivered five-minute pitches to the panel Wednesday. One of the applicants for interim chief was unable to attend due to a family emergency.

“Being in law enforcement, that’s not an easy go,” Silva said after the vote. “We are very appreciative of the fact that you prepared and put yourself out there. You helped us through this process so we can think through the best path forward.”

The other applicants were retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Thomas K. Aiu; HPD Maj. Ryan T. Hironaka; HPD Deputy Chief Keith K. Horikawa; former Maui Police Department Lt. Wayne K. Ibarra; HPD Assistant Chief Brian Lynch; Hawaii Police Chief Benjamin T. Moszkowicz; and HPD Capt. Clifford K. Ramson.

Hironaka, who has 20 years of service with HPD; Lynch, a 34-year veteran of the department; Moszkowicz; and Ibarra, a retired Maui Police Department lieutenant, will join Vanic in applying for the permanent position.

Moszkowicz, a former major with 22 years at HPD, was one of four finalists for chief when Logan, 66, was selected May 23, 2022. Aiu also applied to be HPD’s 12th chief.

On June 2, Blangiardi announced Logan’s retirement after the mayor made it clear for months that he wanted a new chief.

Logan, 66, is a Saint Louis School graduate who holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and a bachelor’s degree in Justice Administration and Management from Hawaii Pacific University.

Blangiardi does not have the authority to hire or fire the police and fire chiefs but plans to introduce an amendment to the city charter to give that authority to the Office of the Mayor.

Blangiardi made a “strong recommendation” to the seven mayoral appointees who comprise the commission that Moszkowicz be named interim chief.

Moszkowicz did not step down from his current position before Wednesday’s decision.

Commissioner Ann Botticelli lamented the position commissioners and Moszkowicz were in after the mayor’s recommendation.

“We’re in an awkward situation where someone has been advanced as a favored candidate by the mayor…that’s an uncomfortable place to be in,” said Botticelli, speaking before the commission voted.

Botticelli made the motion to nominate Vanic as the interim chief, noting that “he’s done this before.”

“He knows what is involved. He knows this department. You all (commissioners) have watched for many years now. He can answer … virtually any question, he knows how this department works, he knows its history, he has institutional memory …,” Botticelli said. “I don’t question his commitment to this department. We’ve seen before what he can do as interim chief. He handled that very well last time.”

State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers President Robert Cavaco, an HPD lieutenant, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser after Vanic’s appointment that since Logan announced his retirement, SHOPO has pledged to work “collaboratively with the mayor, Council, Police Commission, and HPD leadership on solving our department’s toughest issues, like our staffing crisis.”

“Deputy Chief Vanic has devoted his career to serving HPD and the residents of Oahu. SHOPO is ready to assist Deputy Chief Vanic in any way it can while our next chief is being selected,” Cavaco said.

Logan’s last meeting

Logan attended Wednesday’s meeting draped in orange lei and lauded the department’s 2,000 sworn officers and civilian employees who work hard to respond to calls for service and keep the community safe.

“That’s a daunting task … Police work sometimes is ugly… Are we perfect? No, but we can get a lot better,” said Logan, noting that one of his goals was to professionalize the organization.

“My heart is still in HPD,” Logan said.

Commissioners thanked him for his leadership and wished him well.

“For this last three years I’ve really enjoyed working with you. I believe you have high integrity, high character …,” Silva said. “The department needed a steady hand … I think you brought that to the department.”

Commissioner Carrie K.S. Okinaga choked up speaking to Logan about his commitment to keeping his officers and the community safe.

“There is no doubt about how much you care …,” she said.

Speaking after the commission meeting, Logan declined to discuss details about his conversations with Blangiardi and what led to his departure.

“I’m not one that loves retirement, I failed the first time but I will try this again. A lot of people ask me ‘what are you going to do now?…’ and my number one answer is whatever my wife asks me to do,” Logan said. “So that’s my goal right now, have time with her, do some things around the house and probably play a lot more golf than I’ve been able to play.”

Logan said he’s “really excited for Rade” and lauded his intelligence, 25 years of experience and his “wealth of knowledge.”

“My hat’s off to Rade, all the best to him in the future,” Logan said.

When asked whether the mayor should have the authority to hire and fire the police chief and what he thought of the commission rebuffing Blangiardi’s recommendation, Logan said “that’s something between the police commission and the mayor’s office.”

“The police commission was created the day before the police chief position was created in 1932,” Logan said. “There is a reason for that. A lot of it is to take the politics out of a law enforcement agency but not every city is like that. Some cities they work for the mayor, some cities they work for the managing director … so there’s many different ways to do it. It’s just … what makes sense for Hawaii … If the charter commission changes that, or puts it on the ballot, then the public has the vote.”