Rice growers struggle amid various challenges

NAGOYA, Japan >> Aichi prefecture is striving to increase rice production amid high rice prices across Japan. But the prefecture faces a formidable threat from pests, whose damage is intensified by global warming.

Aichi’s higher production target this year was set to bring down soaring prices.

Yet as farmers across Aichi currently work at early-season planting, they are already contending with pest damage and other challenges.

On April 11 in Yatomi, employees of YTAgri, a rice farm with about 70 hectares of paddies, planted 400 trays of Akita Komachi rice seedlings, anticipating a harvest of about 12 tons in early August.

Last year, YTAgri produced about 336 tons of rice.

“The best way we can help consumers facing this rice shortage is to maximize production,” said company representative Ryota Yamaguchi. “While we can’t instantly expand our planted area, we will dedicate ourselves to boosting yields.”

Aiming to produce 380 tons this year, the company is fortifying its paddies with increased fertilization for larger ears of rice and strict pest and disease management. Nevertheless, Yamaguchi worries. “Fertilizer costs are 1.5 times what they were five years ago. Fuel prices are rising too, which is another headache,” he said.

The targets set by Aichi’s agricultural regeneration council, a group established by the prefectural government and producer organizations, were previously on a downward trend, from about 131,300 tons each year between 2018 and 2022 to about 129,000 tons in 2023, and then to roughly 126,400 tons in 2024. However, this year’s target is about 131,800 tons.

The prefecture reported that last year’s rice harvest was only 124,300 tons, a result of poor growth due to high temperatures and other factors.

Global warming poses more than one problem: In addition to impacting rice growth, it contributes to a surge in pests.

The invasive giant apple snail is a significant threat: It voraciously consumes young, tender rice seedlings within two to three weeks of planting and deposits large, toxic egg masses.

A survey last year by the Aichi Prefectural Agricultural Research Center found the giant apple snail in a record 35.4% of 130 rice paddies. In the Mikawa region, some farmers reported planting rice seedlings one day and finding them entirely consumed the following morning.

Another serious threat is the rice stink bug, which feeds by piercing rice ears and sucking their sap, reducing rice quality.

In some areas, the population of these bugs has reached 10 times the normal level. The Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry has said the increase stems from more bugs surviving the winter because of global warming.

JA Aichi Economic Federation reported that top-grade rice harvested in the prefecture from the 2023 and 2024 crops fell from the usual 80% to 40%, due to damage by rice stink bugs and other issues.