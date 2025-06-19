Honolulu Star-Advertiser

With eye on future, Toyota fuels classic car culture

A restored Celica Liftback was on view in Chiba on April 11.

TOKYO >> Toyota Motor Corp. is boosting its efforts to restore classic cars and restart sales of discontinued parts. The company is not only catering to automobile enthusiasts who want to keep driving the cars they love, it aims to ensure that its techniques are passed on to the next generation.

Toyota has been bringing parts for vehicles such as popular sports cars back into production and to the market since 2020, with 294 parts now available for eight models of cars. The company will ratchet up its efforts going forward, it said.

It plans to restore one car annually. In 2024, a Celica Liftback, a popular model released in 1973, was restored by 30 workers selected from its factories. The company is also focused on events for car enthusiasts.

“We hope to develop our activities by fostering human resource development and passing on know-how to future generations, and fulfill the expectations of car lovers,” said Yasuhiro Sakakibara, head of the company’s Automobile Culture Showroom.

