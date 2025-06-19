Punahou’s Salanoa honored by Gatorade

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Punahou goalkeeper Xeyana Salanoa named the Gatorade Hawaii Girls Soccer Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Salanoa, who recently graduated, allowed five goals and helped lead the Buffanblu to an 11-2 record and third consecutive Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championship. She was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Girls Soccer Player of the Year and was inducted into the HHSAA Hall of Honor.

The Gatorade award recognizes success on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Salanoa maintained a 3.34 grade-point average, was the president of the Punahou Polynesian Club and volunteered for the Great Aloha Run and as a peer tutor. She also was involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Salanoa will play at Western Oregon next season.

Cammillucci earns top academic honors

Letizia Cammillucci, who completed her eligibility with the Chaminade women’s volleyball team in the fall, was named PacWest Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.

Cammillucci, of Padova, Italy, maintained a 4.0 grade-point average in the Master’s of Business Administration program.

She helped lead the Silverswords to their third PacWest title in the past four years and was named an AVCA Division II third-team All-American. Cammillucci, an outside hitter, finished eighth in the PacWest with 3.03 kills per set and led the conference with a school-record 61 aces.

PacWest sports information and communication directors honored 15 student-athletes from each conference-sponsored sport.