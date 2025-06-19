Scoreboard – June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025
CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
Makua Alii
Wednesday
Ho’o Ikaika 8, Makules 3
Kupuna Kane 9, Yankees 70’s 7
Hui Ohana 12, Zen 1
Golden Eagles 7, Islanders 0
Action 9, Sportsmen 8
Waipio 22, Na Pueo 11
Kanaks 15, Bad Company 9
Lokahi 18, Praise the Lord 14
Firehouse 18, Kool Katz 6
Go Deep 19, Yankees 17
Aikane 15, Fat Katz 3
P.H. Shiyard 20, Na Kahuna 9