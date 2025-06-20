Hawaii island woman faces charges after allegedly trying to run over boyfriend

Hawaii island police have charged a 22-year-old Ocean View woman with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with a Tuesday evening traffic crash in Ocean View that seriously injured a 24-year-old Ocean View man.

At 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Ka‘u patrol officers responded to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian near the intersection of Princess Kaiulani Boulevard and Lotus Blossom Lane.

Alaina Kainoa-Aukai identified herself to responding officers as the operator of the vehicle and displayed signs of impairment, police said.

The victim, according to police, was Kainoa-Aukai’s boyfriend. He sustained “substantial bodily injury” as a result of the collision and was taken by ambulance to Kona Community Hospital.

Police say Kainoa-Aukai had been involved in a domestic dispute with the victim prior to the collision.

Kainoa-Aukai allegedly became combative upon arrest and kicked an officer multiple times in the leg before being placed into a police vehicle.

She was being held at the Kona Police Station as police detectives continued to investigate.

After consulting prosecutors, Kainoa-Aukai was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree negligent injury, first-degree assault of a police officer, second-degree assault and DUI.

The attempted murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Kainoa-Aukai’s bail was set at $1.02 million, and she’s scheduled to make her initial appearance today in Kona District Court.

Police are asking potential witnesses to contact Detective Scott Dewey at (808) 326-4646, ext. 303, or Scott.Dewey@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer anonymity may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.