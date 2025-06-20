Hundreds of federal workers at Voice of America receive layoff notices

WASHINGTON >> The Trump administration sent layoff notices today to more than 600 employees at Voice of America, a federally funded news organization that provides independent reporting to countries with limited press freedom.

The layoffs, known as reductions in force, will shrink the staff count at the news organization to less than 200, around one-seventh of its head count at the beginning of 2025. They put Voice of America journalists and support staff on paid leave until they are let go Sept. 1.

The termination notices are the latest round of the Trump administration’s targeting of federally funded news networks, including Voice of America.

In March, President Donald Trump accused the news group of spreading “anti-American” and partisan “propaganda,” calling it “the voice of radical America.”

He then signed an executive order that effectively called for dismantling the news agency and put nearly all Voice of America reporters on paid leave, ceasing its news operations for the first time since its founding in 1942.

Kari Lake, a Trump ally and a senior adviser at the news organization’s oversight agency, U.S. Agency for Global Media, notified Congress this month that her agency intended to eliminate most positions at Voice of America.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Her letter identified fewer than 20 employees who must remain at the media organization, according to laws passed by Congress to establish and fund it. Today’s termination notices leave around 200 employees.

Lake’s decision “spells the death of 83 years of independent journalism that upholds U.S. ideals of democracy and freedom around the world,” Patsy Widakuswara, a former Voice of America White House bureau chief who was placed on leave and is leading a lawsuit against Lake and the U.S. Agency for Global Media, said in a statement.

She encouraged Congress to intervene and to signal support for Voice of America, which was founded to combat Nazi propaganda and reported in countries that suppress independent reporting and free speech.

“Moscow, Beijing, Tehran and extremist groups are flooding the global information space with anti-America propaganda,” Widakuswara said. “Do not cede this ground by silencing America’s voice.”

Lake, who is leading the effort to gut Voice of America, called the news group “a bloated, unaccountable bureaucracy” and attributed her termination of 639 employees at her agency to her goal of eliminating “dysfunction, bias and waste.”

She added, “I’m proud to carry out President Trump’s executive order and deliver results that put America first.”

———

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company