Lava fountaining returns to Kilauea’s summit for 26th time

Lava fountaining returned to Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater overnight for the 26th time since the on-again, off-again eruption began on Dec. 23.

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said this morning that lava fountains and flows from the crater’s north vent began about 1:40 a.m., with fountains climbing over 1,000 feet.

With winds blowing from the north, volcanic gas emissions from the eruption is expected to blow south of the summit caldera, HVO said.

Scientists said in an update that the “episode 26” of the current eruption “was preceded by small, sporadic spattering and lava overflows from the north vent that began at approximately 11:26 p.m. and continued to increase in intensity until 1:40 a.m., when sustained fountaining began.”

They said most lava fountaining episodes since the eruption began have continued for around a day or less and have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting several days.

All lava activity has been confined to the summit in a closed area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, and has posed no threat to the public or structures.

No changes have been detected in the east or southwest rift zones, HVO said. Kilauea’s volcano alert level remains at “watch” and the aviation alert color code remains orange.

The primary hazards from the current eruption remains volcanic gas, primarily water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide (SO2); volcanic haze or smog, known as vog, which can blow downwind; and Pele’s hair and other volcanic fragments from lava fountains, scientists say.

Vog and SO2 can blow downwind and cause respiratory problems at high concentrations. More information is available at vog.ivhhn.org.

Pele’s hair is strands of volcanic glass produced by lava fountaining and can also blow downwind with other volcanic fragments. Residents and visitors should minimize exposure to Pele’s hair and other fragments, which can cause skin and eye irritation, scientists said.