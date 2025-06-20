Man, 22, indicted in Waikiki road rage incident

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 22-year-old man today for allegedly shooting at another vehicle during a road rage incident Monday in Waikiki.

Ezra Madali was indicted for first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree terroristic threatening and place to keep a pistol or revolver. According to the initial complaint, his action placed a man and/or a woman in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

When another driver inadvertently merged into the lane Madali was driving in, he allegedly fired a handgun into the other vehicle.

“The alleged conduct in this case was senseless and dangerous,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a news release. “Fortunately no one was injured. We are grateful for the swift investigative work by the Honolulu Police Department. We will work to ensure justice in this matter to protect our community.”

If convicted, Madali could face 10 years in prison. The place to keep charge, a Class B felony, carries a 10-year sentence. The other two charges are Class C felonies, each having a maximum term of five years’ imprisonment.

Madali was released after posting $50,000 bail.

However, according to the grand jury bench warrant and an order by Judge Ronald Johnson his bail was increased today to $120,000.