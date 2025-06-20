Pedestrian, 74, dies after hit-run crash in Honolulu

Honolulu police said a 74-year-old woman who was struck in a crosswalk Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver has died.

Police said the pedestrian was struck by an “unidentified motorist” as she was trying to cross Makaloa Street at Kaheka Street in the Ala Moana area at about 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver fled in an unknown direction, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office notified HPD today that she had “succumbed to her injuries,” police said.

“At this time, speed does not appear to be a contributing factor of this collision,” HPD said in a news release. “It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.” HPD did not release a description of the vehicle or the motorist.

Also on Tuesday, three other people were killed in motor vehicle crashes on Oahu — two in Punaluu and one in Haleiwa.

Police said the Makaloa Street hit-and-run crash was Oahu’s 37th traffic fatality this year compared with 15 at the same time last year.

An investigation into this hit-and-run collision remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.