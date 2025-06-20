Letter: Making a case against vaccine mandates

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Regarding vaccine resistance (“Gov. Green goes to Washington before Senate panel with medical cred, pro-vaccine message,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, May 25): What anti-vaxxers and skeptics don’t like are mandates, doubt and danger.

Many in society question the contents of hot dogs, breakfast cereals and genetically modified foods. Why is it outrageous to doubt the safety of multiple vaccine doses containing aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde and other ingredients alleged to cause SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), autism, allergies, heart failure, turbo cancers and more?

Is the public supposed to accept a trade-off? Save us from the disease du jour, but potentially cause something worse? Accept questionable vaccines and deal with a lifetime of consequences while manufacturers escape serious liability thanks to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act?

Vaccines might never be totally safe, so stop the mandates for newborns, toddlers and students — everybody. Let the public decide which and when for themselves and their families. And stop condemning anti-vaxxers and skeptics for their choices.

Glen Kagamida

Hilo

