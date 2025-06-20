Letter: Marine sanctuary keeps fish abundant for all

Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, about halfway between Hawaii and American Samoa, teems with marine life and a diverse ecosystem.

Well, nobody expects Donald Trump to give a hoot about natural stuff. He doesn’t like science because science usually doesn’t agree with him. Now he opens the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument to commercial fishing exploitation.

Yeah, some guys will make money in the short term, but the sanctuaries provide just that — sanctuary — for the ecosystem. That ecosystem supports the fish these people catch. When sanctuaries are left alone, they become incubators where the fish populations can grow and spread to other areas, making the system more sustainable. When you overfish, there is nowhere for the fish to repopulate.

I don’t get why this is so hard to grasp; it seems pretty obvious to me. Leave the fish alone in a relatively small area and they will naturally move out. Kill all the fish and there won’t be any to harvest. A no-brainer.

Grant Merritt

Manoa

