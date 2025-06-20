Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, June 20, 2025 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Marine sanctuary keeps fish abundant for all

Today

IAN SHIVE / U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, about halfway between Hawaii and American Samoa, teems with marine life and a diverse ecosystem.

IAN SHIVE / U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE

Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, about halfway between Hawaii and American Samoa, teems with marine life and a diverse ecosystem.