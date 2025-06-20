Letter: Move wisely to cleaner, plant-based agriculture

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The recent recalls of tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs and ground beef reveal a serious problem in our food system. These bacteria don’t come from plants, they come from animal farming. During the slaughtering process, harmful bacteria from animals’ intestines can contaminate meat. Manure, used as fertilizer, further spreads pathogens, and animal farming runoff pollutes irrigation water, tainting our veggies.

Spraying manure water releases airborne pathogens, exposing nearby communities to respiratory illnesses and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Eggs, which are secretions from a chicken’s cloaca, are naturally prone to bacterial contamination. The latest recall involved 1.7 million cartons of brown cage-free and organic eggs.

Shifting to plant proteins solves these issues. Plants don’t need animal manure to grow. Investing in cleaner, plant-based agriculture means safer food and less suffering for animals, who endure overcrowding, harsh conditions and unnatural lifespans in factory farms. It’s time to rethink our choices.

Matt Nelson

Kapaa, Kauai

