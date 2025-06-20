Letter: Senators should set high bar for decorum, respect

The reason why America is crumbling from greatness was recently displayed on the U.S. Senate floor by Hawaii’s Sen. Brian Schatz. He delivered a highly charged speech regarding the disrespect and political theater fashioned by Sen. Alex Padilla of California, who was forcibly removed from a Homeland Security news conference.

Sen. Schatz declared that “being disrespectful is American, being disruptive is OK if it’s just using your words and not your body.” Yes, the First Amendment allows us to be disrespectful, but shouldn’t the Senate, being the world’s greatest deliberative body, set the highest standard of discipline and respect?

Based on Sen. Schatz’s floor speech, I would assume the senator is OK with a high school student approaching and yelling into the face of a teacher. Maybe we would have better conduct and discipline in our school’s classrooms if our elected representatives didn’t act like a badly behaved school classroom.

Phil Winter

Henderson, Nev.

