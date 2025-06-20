Off the news: Haiku Stairs demolition saga continues

The Friends of Haiku Stairs has filed a third legal action to try to save the military-built steel stairway to the top of Haiku Valley. The appeal to the Circuit Court argues that the State Historic Preservation Division (SHPD) improperly issued its 2024 “concurrence” on Honolulu’s demolition plan, because SHPD didn’t provide justification for reversing a 2019 preference for preservation.

The city, however, says the Friends’ argument with SHPD needs to be taken up with the governor — not a judge. “We are confident that the court does not have jurisdiction over this case, and we expect this lawsuit to be dismissed,” said Ian Scheuring, the city’s deputy communications director.