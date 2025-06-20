Off the news: Maui wildfire survivors in need of aid

There’s much to unpack from the latest report tracking survivors of the August 2023 West Maui wildfires — and though not unexpected, much of it is concerning. Struggles persist with mental and physical health issues — anxiety, depression and reduced lung function, among them — as well as social and economic impacts, according to the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study (MauiWES), done by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization.

Focus must stay on the cohort of about 2,000 being tracked — so that proper funding and resources can help survivors who have already been through too much.