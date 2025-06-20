Editorial: Act swiftly to pick new HPD chief

The Honolulu Police Commission made a proper decision in selecting an interim chief from within the Honolulu Police Department: Installing one of HPD’s highest-ranking officers, Deputy Chief Rade Vanic, who helped develop the HPD’s current strategic plan. Vanic isn’t likely to significantly transform HPD before a new permanent chief is named, but his interim appointment is faithful to the City Charter’s process.

It’s critical that a new chief be named as soon as possible, then, because frustrations are high over HPD’s continuing shortage of officers and failure to accelerate recruitment, despite increased funding. These are serious concerns, with public safety at stake: Criticism over the lack of police presence has grown along with the number of vacancies, with 456 uniformed positions and 188 civilian jobs open as of May 1. This is taking a particular toll on West Side communities, where violent crime and shootings are rising.

Vanic takes over as interim chief on July 16. Current Chief Joe Logan announced his retirement on June 2, having been strongly encouraged to leave by Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and after City Councilmember Andria Tupola in March said she would request Logan’s resignation if he didn’t accelerate hiring.

It will certainly benefit the public if the commission can name a new chief quickly. The year it took to choose Logan is too long to wait, because HPD is at a critical juncture, beset by both public dissatisfaction and falling internal morale.

Effective, responsive leadership will be required to right the ship. While Vanic, who will be applying for the permanent job, has pledged to work on HPD issues as acting chief, it’s unreasonable to expect an interim leader to fix such deep problems.

Honolulu’s 13th police chief will inherit the staffing crisis, along with approaches to staffing and budgeting that haven’t used all monies allotted. In fiscal year 2024, HPD let $50 million of its overall appropriation lapse, including $15 million targeted for the patrol division.

It’s going to take a new chief to make true systemic improvements. Even so, the interim chief must deploy the force more efficiently where possible, and respond to areas where residents are calling for help. Vanic has an added incentive to show he can make progress on the public’s behalf, as an active candidate for the chief’s job.

Critics of HPD’s current performance may chafe at the fact that “business as usual” is built into the transition process when a chief leaves before a new leader is chosen, but that’s by design, to avoid upheaval.

The police commission’s role in hiring and firing a chief is established by the City Charter, and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is calling for a Charter amendment to give the mayor power over the selection process — including a voice in choosing interim leaders. But such a Charter change is for Oahu voters to decide; until then, police and fire commissions retain hiring and firing power.

This is Vanic’s second stint as interim chief, having stewarded HPD for about a year after Susan Ballard left in 2021. He had been in contention for the chief’s position in 2022 before withdrawing from the process; the police commission would go on to select Logan from four finalists.

All eyes will be on the police commission to pick a new police chief who is effective, innovative and responsive. It’s unfortunate that the commission stumbled in failing to review Vanic’s previous stint; as a critical 2024 city audit stated, at that time the commission “did not exercise adequate oversight over the Chief’s and the department’s performance, and failed to provide assurance that the department was being responsive to performance expectations and the concerns of the public.”

The commission now must act responsibly and expeditiously to name a new chief. Whether or not Blangiardi’s quest to change police and fire commission responsibilities ultimately succeeds, the commission should welcome the mayor’s insights. And far closer review and oversight of police planning, performance and budgeting must be expected going forward.