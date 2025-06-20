BJ Penn’s criminal charges move to Hilo Circuit Court

Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn’s misdemeanor criminal charges will be heard in Hilo Circuit Court, where he can receive a jury trial if he chooses — an option unavailable in family court.

The UFC Hall of Famer and two-division former mixed martial arts world champion appeared Wednesday in Hilo Family Court without a defense attorney for the fourth time since May 27, causing Judge Darien Ching Nagata to express concern about his legal rights.

The 46-year-old Penn is charged with domestic abuse, refusal to comply with a lawful stay-away order and violating a temporary restraining order.

Each charge is punishable by up to a year in jail.

“You are charged with three separate crimes, all for which you have been previously arraigned,” Nagata told Penn. “I know that previously, on each of these three cases, you have asked to apply for a public defender. I don’t see an appearance by the public defender or an attorney filed within this court, indicating that they represent you.”

In his last appearance before Nagata on June 13, Penn told the judge he could neither complete the financial portion of the application for a public defender nor retain a private lawyer to represent him. He alleged that his mother, Hilo businesswoman Lorraine Shin, has control of his bank accounts. Shin is the alleged victim in the abuse case and has a temporary restraining order against Penn.

The flurry of court hearings began after the retired mixed martial artist, who has an endorsement deal that includes his name on UFC-branded gyms in Hilo, Honolulu and Waikele, was arrested twice over the Memorial Day weekend.

The first time was a domestic abuse case in which Penn allegedly shoved the 79-year-old Shin against a car when she confronted him about mail allegedly taken from her mailbox. The second arrest was after he allegedly returned to the house after being ordered to stay away for 48 hours subsequent to being booked on the abuse charge.

Penn was arrested the third time on June 12 for allegedly entering Shin’s Puueo Street house, where Penn grew up. He has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the home as part of Shin’s TRO, which expires Nov. 23.

Penn is free on $6,000 aggregate bail on the three criminal charges, including $3,000 bail on the TRO violation.

Nagata advised Penn of his rights against self-incrimination and reiterated his right to be represented in court by a lawyer. “With that being said, sir, I don’t see an appearance by a public defender or a private attorney,” the judge noted. “You have these rights. I have continued your case so you could have representation … I want to make sure your constitutional rights are protected, including your right to a jury trial.”

“At this time, I’m going to transfer your case to Circuit Court, where you have the right to a speedy and fair trial in front of a jury,” she added. “OK?”

“OK,” Penn replied.

“So, you can either go back to the Public Defender’s Office or hire your own attorney.” She then ordered Penn to appear 8 a.m. July 2 before Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota, and asked Penn if he understood.

“Yes,” Penn replied.

Penn also is scheduled to appear, as is Shin, at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to continue the TRO hearing before Hilo Family Court Judge Jeffrey Ng.

Shin has expressed a desire in court for her son to receive psychological help. She’s said Penn, who has posted on social media a belief that an imposter is posing as Shin, has Capgras syndrome. Capgras sufferers think one or more people close to them are identical or nearly identical imposters.

Shin also has told the court she’s willing to enter mediation with her son, who is allowed to contact her via phone or text.