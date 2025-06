This year, the June solstice occurs today at 4:43 p.m. Hawaii time.

The June solstice is the time when the sun is farthest north in its annual journey around the ecliptic. It is the time when the sun rises and sets farthest in the north, when the longest days occur in the Northern Hemisphere, and when the North Pole is pointing most directly at the sun.

If this were the entire story, the solstice would occur on the same calendar day at the same time every year, and the sunrise and sunset would be the earliest and latest on the summer solstice. How boring!

Some people confuse the June solstice with Lahaina noon, which occurs on the days that the sun crosses Hawaii’s latitude on its way northward to the June solstice and southward again toward the December solstice. On those two days, the sun will be directly overhead and cast no shadow at solar noon.

Solar noon and clock noon are not the same because Earth’s orbit is not circular; it is elliptical. Earth rotates at a constant rate. When it is closer to the sun, it moves faster in its orbit, causing one rotation to fall behind the sun. When it is moving slowly, one day’s rotation carries the local meridian a little ahead of the sun.

This is the equation of time, which is shown graphically by the analemma, that funny infinity-like symbol on globes and maps. This also affects the timing of the earliest sunrise and latest sunset such that they do not occur on the solstice, or even on the same day of the year.

The total time from sunrise to sunset is greatest at the summer solstice, regardless of rise and set times. This year, the solstice day length is 13 hours, 25 minutes, 49 seconds in Honolulu.

But doesn’t Earth orbit in a smooth ellipse around the sun according to Kepler’s laws? “No,” comes the resounding voice of my alter ego. “There’s the length of the year and the moon, and some other stuff.”

First, there is a leap year because the average year is just a little less than 365 and one-fourth days, or 365.24258 days. This causes the timetable of celestial events to creep forward until leap year sets them back every four years.

The sun (Latin: sol) appears to stand still (Latin: stare) on the horizon at rise and set for about two weeks. The day length is therefore nearly constant for two weeks around the solstice, changing by only 19 seconds from June 13 to June 30.

The moon is a major factor in the timing of the solstices because Earth and the moon revolve around a common center of mass that is about 1,100 miles deep inside Earth, which is 80 times more massive than the moon.

The resultant wobbling messes up the timing of celestial events.

We like our models of the Earth-moon-sun system, but we must remember that they are just models that cannot show all the small details.

If it is confusing, don’t feel alone, but get over the idea that Earth is just an orbiting rock. There’s much more to it than that.

Richard Brill is a retired professor of science at Honolulu Community College. His column runs on the first and third Fridays of the month. Email questions and comments to brill@hawaii.edu.