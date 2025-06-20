HPD arrests 3, seizes gaming machines in raid

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Three men were arrested Tuesday after Honolulu Police Department officers raided an illegal game room in Kakaako and seized cash, drugs and digital gaming machines.

Officers executed a search warrant at an “illegal gambling room near Kawaiahao St.” about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an HPD social media post. They recovered 16 gambling machines, $5,222 in cash and drugs.

Isitolo Moala, 32, and Long V. Nguyen, 50, were arrested at 808 Kawaihao St. at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree promoting gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Nicholas James Rhodes, 38, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“They seized 16 game machines, over $5,200 in cash; they arrested two individuals; and they recovered illegal drugs such as meth, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana,” Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told the Honolulu Police Commission Wednesday afternoon. “We’re continuing to fight the fight against illegal game rooms.”

Kawaihao Street has been home to several illegal game rooms that have attracted violence.

In August, three men were arrested by HPD and charged by federal prosecutors after they allegedly robbed an illegal gambling operation on Kawaiahao Street.

Rogelio Tadeo-Burrows, 24; B.J. Bakol, 19; and Joseph Konno III, 19, are charged by federal criminal complaint with Hobbs Act robbery and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tadeo-Burrows pleaded guilty to both charges as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice filed May 12. Konno also pleaded guilty to both charges as part of an April 23 agreement with federal prosecutors and will be sentenced Aug. 26.

Bakol pleaded guilty as part of an agreement filed May 6.

Illegal gambling arrests on Oahu increased last year as HPD’s Narcotics/Vice Division, patrol and Crime Reduction Unit officers investigated game rooms, their operators and property owners.

The Honolulu Police Department made 115 arrests for gambling equipment violations in 2024, up from 92 in 2023, according to HPD’s data dashboard. Officers also arrested 124 people on suspicion of operating, promoting or assisting gambling in 2024, up from 109 arrests in 2023.

In 2022, HPD arrested 140 people on suspicion of promoting gambling and 67 for possessing gambling equipment.

On Friday. Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed three city ordinances into law that were crafted to help law enforcement crack down on illegal gambling operations.

Bill 11 (2025), CD2, FD1 targets video amusement devices that can be used to conceal gambling; Bill 12 (2025), will allow the Department of Planning and Permitting and HPD to coordinate in code enforcement for gambling-related nuisances; and Bill 13 (2025), CD1 lets landlords request an HPD officer accompany them during a property inspection, according to a city news release.

On July 9, Act 249 widened the scope of the state law on advancing gambling activity to include forms of material aid, such as maintaining equipment and managing financial operations.

It emphasizes the responsibility of landlords and property owners who may knowingly or unwittingly harbor illegal gambling operations.

Hawaii and Utah are the only states that ban all forms of gambling.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933 or use the online form at rb.gy/4066m5.