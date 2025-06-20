Kokua Line: Must I give name to report illegal Airbnb?

Question: Regarding illegal vacation rentals, how do we report them if they are not in Kakaako?

Answer: If the property falls within the jurisdiction of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting, you can request an investigation using DPP’s online form at 808ne.ws/4jZxKcY. Choose Short-Term Rentals as the category, then fill out and submit the form, which can be used to report a variety of municipal infractions enforced by DPP.

For complaints about unpermitted STRs, also known as vacation rentals, DPP says to include the following information:

>> The property’s address, including the apartment or unit number;

>> A description of the potential violation, including when it most recently occurred. Cite the provisions of the city ordinance you believe are being violated. You can read up on Oahu’s vacation rental laws and find STR eligibility and compliance maps on the DPP website, starting at 808ne.ws/4eheOoU.

>> Your name, phone number, email and mailing address, for follow-up contact from the department.

>> You may upload photos to support your complaint, although this is optional.

“If information provided is lacking and contact information is not provided, inspectors will not be able to proceed with an investigation,” DPP says on its website, honolulu.gov/dpp/.

To answer another reader’s question, the DPP doesn’t enforce against condominium governing boards accused of ignoring their own bylaws by letting illegal vacation rentals operate in buildings where they are not permitted. “The DPP cites the owner of the unit/house for the illegal use/advertisement of an illegal short-term rental, not the condo board. Any issues with the condo board not following or enforcing its own rules/bylaws on short-term rentals is an issue between the board and the owners,” said Curtis Lum, a DPP spokesperson.

After Wednesday’s column (808ne.ws/3FVcHu5), we heard from readers upset that DPP doesn’t routinely forward complaints it receives alleging illegal vacation rentals in Kakaako, which is outside its jurisdiction, to the Hawaii Community Development Authority, which oversees that area. People who submitted complaints to the wrong agency would need to file a complaint with the correct one. Instructions for submitting complaints about illegal vacation rentals in Kakaako were in Wednesday’s column.

Q: I mailed in my federal tax return just before the deadline but still haven’t received my refund. I thought the IRS promised processing in 21 days.

A: Electronically filed Form 1040 returns generally are processed within 21 days, but that timeline doesn’t apply to paper returns sent by mail, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS is currently processing paper returns received in April (original filing) or March (amended returns), according to its website. You can check the status of your return using online tools at irs.gov.

Mahalo and high praise for our Salt Lake ambulance responders who recently came to my condo after I dialed 911 because of a burst varicose vein in my ankle, which was a medical emergency for me and also left blood all over my kitchen floor, hallway and bathroom. These two ambulance first-responders, Christian and Kelsey, bandaged up my ankle and went above and beyond by cleaning up the blood. I highly praise these two individuals. I very much appreciated their response and admire their service. — Thank you, F.T.

I just want to send a shout-out to the staff at Straub hospital on the fourth floor for all the help they gave me when I was a patient there May 22-26. There are too many names to list, so please extend my great big mahalo to all those staff for all the great care they gave me. — Auntie Ulu

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.