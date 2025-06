Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Thursday signed into law three bills aimed at cracking down on illegal game rooms on Oahu.

Swipe or click to see more

Officers with HPD’s Narcotics Vice Division and District 1 Crime Reduction Unit in 2021 raided an illegal game room on Waimanu Street in Kakaako, confiscating dozens of gambling machines, cash and drugs.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With the enactment of new city laws, the Honolulu Police Department and related city agencies say they will have more tools to more easily remove illegal game rooms operating on Oahu.

In the parking lot outside HPD’s Waianae Police Station Thursday, Mayor Rick Blangiardi formally signed three bills – 11, 12 and 13 — into law.

City officials say these actions will allow police as well as the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney and Department of Planning and Permitting to shutter more gaming parlors, including those operating along the Waianae Coast.

All three measures — introduced in January by Council members Andria Tupola and Tyler Dos Santos-Tam — were adopted by the full Council June 4.

The trio of bills work in tandem and include:

>> Bill 11 strengthens the nuisance abatement process, allowing for faster shutdown of properties used for illegal activity.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Bill 12 increases fines for unpermitted work at illegal game rooms, which are often sites of electrical and fire code violations.

>> Bill 13 makes it easier for property owners to evict tenants engaged in criminal activity, reducing the burden of proof previously required.

“This morning is about action. It’s about partnership. And finally giving our communities the tools that they’ve been asking for to fight back against illegal game rooms and the violence that they bring,” said Tupola during a news conference leading up to the mayor’s bill signing ceremony.

Blangiardi agreed.

“It’s very gratifying to be able to sign into law bills that not only have great common sense and practicality and are empowering for our police department, but bills that will actually make a big difference,” the mayor said. “And that’s the intent here, is the enforcement that these bills allow us to do to eliminate the things … that plague our community.”

“This is the kind of legislation that we owe the community,” he added.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm stated all the measures will aid the effort to stop game rooms. In particular, Alm said Bill 11 will require owners “to register all these games.”

“And if they don’t, HPD is going to be able to seize them,” the prosecutor said. “So if it’s not a gambling thing they have nothing to worry about. That’s exactly why this bill was created, it’s going to put the landlords and owners of these (establishments) in a roughly tough position.”

At a similar news conference in Kalihi Valley in 2023, HPD officials stated there were at least 100 illegal game rooms operating somewhere on the island.

Inside those establishments, police noted operators, using electronic gambling devices to play the “fish game,” are garnering hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars in gambling profits daily.

To permanently shut down these unlawful yet lucrative ventures has proven difficult for HPD, as illicit gambling parlors that are discovered, investigated and, via search warrants and police raids, ultimately closed down, tend to quickly reopen, sometimes in the same spot and often under new operators.

In a year’s time, HPD said on average only about 20 such operations are closed on Oahu.

On Thursday, police say they were able to close down 60 game rooms in 2024.

But during reporters’ questions over how many game rooms had reopened or popped up elsewhere on the island, members of HPD’s narcotics/vice division stated over 60 such establishments are still in operation.

For her part, Tupola said 26 illegal game rooms had been operating in Waianae alone. “I believe we’re at 11 right now,” she added.

Police admitted the game room issue remains a public safety problem.

“We take out one and they open up someplace else,” HPD Maj. Ray Ikehara told reporters. “The community sends us their complaints and we (investigate); it’s nonstop chasing.”

The locations for these establishments, like those in Waianae, also may be common knowledge to law enforcement.

“I can’t say that we know all of them,” HPD Sgt. Leland Kudaishi told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, “but we know many of them.”

Still, he noted police work necessary to shut down a gaming parlor is usually slow going.

“There’s times that it’s a lot faster; it can be a matter of weeks. But there’s times it can extend much further,” Kudaishi explained. “Every (game) room is unique, and there is no set system that we can follow that will guarantee an investigation will be completed within two months.”

The work, he added, is difficult.

“The difficulty is identifying the owners, and the consequences after we shut down one (game room). That’s the most difficult part,” he said.

In related HPD news, Tupola confirmed progress on bringing additional law enforcement resources to the Waianae Coast.

She reiterated that $1.7 million in capital improvement program funds — added to the Council-approved $5.19 billion city budget package on June 4 — will pay for long-awaited improvements to the unfinished police station in Waianae, at 85-939 Farrington Highway.

HPD Maj. Gail Beckley — assigned to District 8 which spans the Leeward Coast — indicated the project’s construction contract was awarded this week.

Notably, she said construction on an upstairs portion of the police building — or the loft — will create space for “investigative units, like our criminal investigative division … community policing teams, our crime reduction units.”

“Right now, all of our units are stationed out in Kapolei,” she added. “But once we have that loft built, we’re going to have interview rooms, we’re going to have these office spaces for our different investigative teams so they can work out here.”

“And when they work out here and when we have victims and witnesses that need to be interviewed they don’t have to go all the way out to Kapolei,” Beckley said. “We can actually have them come here, and do the interviews.”