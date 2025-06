People gather in front of the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.

The Honolulu Police Department notified state and federal court officials after a 911 caller said an unidentified man was going to shoot a judge at a Honolulu courthouse.

Officers opened a miscellaneous public suspicious activity report Wednesday in connection with the threat. No suspects have been identified.

Threats and “inappropriate communications toward judges are on pace to double this year” compared to last year — and are approximately eight times higher than they were five years ago, according to the Hawaii State Judiciary.

“The number of threats and inappropriate communications directed at Judiciary employees, including judges and other staff, is also on track to double this year compared to last year,” read the statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser from a Judiciary spokesperson.

Officials were notified about 11 a.m. of a “vague threat involving a courthouse.” The threat did not identify a specific courthouse or individual.

“The Judiciary takes all threats seriously, especially those directed at employees and members of the public conducting business at Judiciary facilities, including courthouses,” officials said.

In response, Judiciary security heightened safety at courthouses and worked closely with the Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement, the Honolulu Police Department and federal law enforcement agencies to “safeguard the public, Judiciary employees, and court operations,” officials said.

“Fortunately, the threat did not materialize,” read the statement. “These threats serve as a stark reminder that we must remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement or security personnel.”

In his annual report on the federal judiciary on Dec. 31, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that there is “no place for violence directed at judges for doing their job.”

In recent years, there has been a “significant uptick in identified threats at all levels of the judiciary.”

“According to United States Marshals Service statistics, the volume of threats and hostile communications directed at judges has more than tripled over the past decade,” wrote Roberts. “In the past five years alone, the Marshals report that they have investigated more than 1,000 serious threats against federal judges. In several instances, these threats have required the assignment of full-time U.S. Marshals Service security details for federal judges, and approximately fifty individuals have been criminally charged.”

U.S. District court officials were also notified about the 911 call police received Wednesday.

In fiscal year 2024, the U.S. Marshals Service investigated 822 threats and “potential threats to protected persons.”

“The U.S. Marshals Service routinely coordinates with our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners on matters related to the security of the federal judiciary and courthouse facilities. At this time, there is no incident involving our facility or any member of the judiciary…,” Assistant U.S. Marshal Justin Davis told the Star-Advertiser. “While we understand the public’s interest in safety matters, we do not comment on unverified or speculative information.”

The marshals are responsible for protecting more than 2,700 federal judges and about 30,300 federal prosecutors and court officials and civilian employees who visit and work in U.S. District courthouses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Explicit threats and inappropriate communications against the judiciary, U.S. Attorneys, and other court officers are assessed to determine the level of danger,” according to the Justice Department.