Juan Munoz, a resilient point guard for three years with the University of Hawaii basketball team, is rejoining the Rainbow Warriors as director of player development.

“I’m excited to start my new coaching journey,” Munoz said. “It’s an honor and blessing. Coach (Eran) Ganot has been there for me and helping me. Same as the staff. They’ve been good mentors for me, and hopefully will help me a lot during the season.”

Munoz will work with the players in their development on and off the court. Munoz also will be involved with alumni relations, marketing, team nutrition, strength and conditioning, scouting and recruiting.

Munoz succeeds Zerrion Payton, who accepted an assistant coach’s position at College of Alameda. His uncle, Basketball Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton, is the Cougars’ head coach. The ’Bows still are seeking a replacement for assistant coach Cullen Neal, who joined Murray State as an assistant coach.

Earlier this month, Patty Mills, a 16-year NBA player and five-time Olympian, was named to UH’s newly created general manager’s position.

Munoz, who grew up in North Carolina, was a member of Longwood’s basketball team for five years — playing only three seasons because of a torn right ACL — before entering the transfer portal in 2021.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season with UH, Munoz suffered an ACL tear in his left knee. He missed the entire season. During an exhibition against Hawaii Hilo in November 2022, he suffered a season-ending injury to his left Achilles. But he received an NCAA waiver to play an eighth year. He played in all 34 games, starting 16, and making a team-high 67 3-points shots in 2023-24.

After the season, he returned to his family home in North Carolina.

“As the (2024-25) season got closer to the end, I just missed the game of basketball,” Munoz said. “I didn’t necessarily miss playing. I missed being part of the team, coaching X’s and O’s. … Basketball is a beautiful game, and I love being part of it. Just being able to understand the game, and dissect the game, is something I really love and really value. … I had that conversation with Ganot, and it led to this.”

Munoz also said he welcomed living in Hawaii again.

“Hawaii just has a special connection,” he said. “It has a special feeling, a special value. Once people get on the island, it’s hard for them to leave. It’s a special place. I want these guys to understand how special it is, and how special are fans are, and to go out and play their hearts out every single day.”